Hydro (HYDRO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.74 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Hydro has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $37,496.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hydro has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Hydro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, IDAX and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00037543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00272144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015916 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00026538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $612.89 or 0.01960948 BTC.

Hydro Profile

Hydro is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinEx, IDEX, IDAX, Mercatox, Fatbtc, DEx.top, BitForex and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

