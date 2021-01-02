GMB (GMB) Price Up 0.4% This Week

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. GMB has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $20,806.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including BW and DigiFinex. Over the last week, GMB has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00037543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00272144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015916 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00026538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $612.89 or 0.01960948 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io . GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial

Buying and Selling GMB

GMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BW and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GMBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.