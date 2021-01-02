TenX (PAY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.24 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. TenX has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $14.24 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX token can now be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TenX has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00037543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00272144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015916 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00026538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.89 or 0.01960948 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (PAY) is a token. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,662,329 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

