Helix (HLIX) Reaches One Day Volume of $23.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Helix has a total market cap of $130,897.87 and $23.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.00276698 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00026249 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00009590 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 369.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001301 BTC.

About Helix

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 30,875,130 coins and its circulating supply is 30,739,322 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

