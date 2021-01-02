Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $49.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $25,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 15,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $716,934.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,879,809.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 714,391 shares of company stock valued at $36,202,044.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

