BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $54.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BCE by 93.3% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,143,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,187,000 after buying an additional 551,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 39.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 63.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.49. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.41.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.