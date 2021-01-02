ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBSFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

