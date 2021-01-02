Serum (SRM) Market Cap Tops $53.35 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Serum has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00003421 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $53.35 million and $45.58 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00121215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.65 or 0.00524721 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00145744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00282264 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00018124 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SRMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.