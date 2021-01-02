Spectre.ai Dividend Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $44.00 (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and $44.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0704 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded down 27.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00037541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00271142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015963 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00026431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $606.53 or 0.01944740 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

