(F.MI) (BIT:F) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of (F.MI) (BIT:F) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.56 ($14.78).

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on (F.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on (F.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on (F.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on (F.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on (F.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

(F.MI) has a 12 month low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a 12 month high of €9.08 ($10.68).

About (F.MI)

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for (F.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (F.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.