TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Shares Down 3.2%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. 1,433,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 474,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.

TILT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)

TILT Holdings Inc, a vertically-integrated technology and infrastructure company, provides various products and services across the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Cannabis, Technology and Infrastructure, Distribution, Accessories, and Other.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.