Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.29. 6,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 6,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,663.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000.

