Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Shares Down 0.6%

Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 6,224 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 110,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vident International Equity Fund stock. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vident International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VIDI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vident International Equity Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

