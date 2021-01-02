OMG Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $206.80 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $357.57 million and $206.80 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.55 or 0.00008153 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00247375 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

Buying and Selling OMG Network

OMG Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OMGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.