HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get HomeServe alerts:

HMSVF stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. HomeServe has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.