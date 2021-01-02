Karatgold Coin Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (KBC)

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded 71% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Karatgold Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Coinsuper and Coinbe. Karatgold Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $9.00 worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Karatgold Coin has traded 66.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00037893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.14 or 0.00272274 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00026837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $608.87 or 0.01947071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin Profile

Karatgold Coin (KBC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,728,252,687 tokens. Karatgold Coin’s official website is karatgold.io . The official message board for Karatgold Coin is medium.com/@karatgold . Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbe, YoBit and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karatgold Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karatgold Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

