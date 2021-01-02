ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 4.7% Higher This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $35.62 million and approximately $173,778.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,222.50 or 1.01141454 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00025690 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018101 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00291358 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00467023 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00146269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002019 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RDDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.