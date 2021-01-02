Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTIP) Shares Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTIP)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $51.10. 1,153,695 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,026,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75.

