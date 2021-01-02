China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Shares Up 18%

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)’s share price shot up 18% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 10,121 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 5,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.45.

About China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed, tubeless, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, including wheel discs.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for China Zenix Auto International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Zenix Auto International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.