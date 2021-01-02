IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI) Stock Price Up 28.1%

IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI)’s share price rose 28.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Approximately 4,143,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,960,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of £17.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.34.

Get IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Trevor Brown sold 9,950,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total value of £1,393,004.20 ($1,819,968.91). In the last three months, insiders sold 18,979,197 shares of company stock valued at $207,492,090.

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.