Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Shares Up 5.5%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 300,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 150,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Gentera Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMPRF)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

