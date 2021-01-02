AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) Trading Up 0.3%

AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.30 and last traded at $80.14. Approximately 997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average is $72.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

