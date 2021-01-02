Litecoin Cash Trading Up 176.5% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 48.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $9,800.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 176.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.18 or 0.00419910 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,810.38 or 0.98625720 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 705,229,950 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

