CUTcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $6.48 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $6.48 million and $34,551.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 128,907,060 coins and its circulating supply is 124,907,060 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

