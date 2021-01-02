The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) vs. Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Financial Survey

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of The Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of The Progressive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares The Progressive and Heritage Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Progressive $39.02 billion 1.48 $3.97 billion $6.72 14.71 Heritage Insurance $511.30 million 0.56 $28.64 million $0.95 10.66

The Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance. Heritage Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Progressive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The Progressive pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Heritage Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. The Progressive pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Insurance pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Progressive has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Heritage Insurance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares The Progressive and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Progressive 12.13% 28.66% 7.53% Heritage Insurance 3.38% 4.29% 0.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Progressive and Heritage Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Progressive 1 9 5 0 2.27 Heritage Insurance 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Progressive presently has a consensus target price of $93.77, suggesting a potential downside of 5.17%. Heritage Insurance has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.37%. Given Heritage Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than The Progressive.

Volatility and Risk

The Progressive has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Progressive beats Heritage Insurance on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles. The company's Commercial Lines segment provides auto-related primary liability and physical damage insurance, and business-related general liability and property insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homes, condos, manufactured homes, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and business owner's policies, general liability, professional liability, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet through mobile devices, and over the phone. The Progressive Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield, Ohio.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 522,442 personal residential policies; 2,533 commercial residential policies; and 6,970 commercial general liability policies. The company markets and writes its voluntary personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

