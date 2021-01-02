Obyte Market Cap Hits $17.16 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $17.16 million and approximately $43,349.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $22.76 or 0.00072869 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000118 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000047 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000127 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

