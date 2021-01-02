Hiveterminal Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,483.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $1,483.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00122221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.15 or 0.00528653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00146954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00281842 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00018363 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

