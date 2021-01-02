Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Post $5.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.13 and the highest is $5.20. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $4.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $22.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.81 to $23.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $24.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.55 to $25.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.44.

LRCX opened at $472.27 on Friday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $516.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Insiders sold 79,298 shares of company stock worth $32,735,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 415,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,253,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 50.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 22.8% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

