Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Shares Up 0.6%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.67. 672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 28,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,186,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,336 shares during the period. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 95.92% of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF worth $136,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

