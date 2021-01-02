JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 558 ($7.29) and last traded at GBX 558 ($7.29). 3,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 167,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 570 ($7.45).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC PLC (JTC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £683.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 562.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 504.74.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

