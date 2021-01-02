Dolly Varden Silver Co. (DV.V) (CVE:DV) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Dolly Varden Silver Co. (DV.V) (CVE:DV) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.92. 101,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 296,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The company has a market capitalization of C$119.60 million and a PE ratio of -15.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.77.

About Dolly Varden Silver Co. (DV.V) (CVE:DV)

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Dolly Varden project covering an area of 8,800 hectares, as well as an option to acquire up to 100% interest in the Musketeer property located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada; and Big Bulk project covering an area of 2,640 hectares in 7 mineral claims situated in Canada.

