iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) shares rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.12 and last traded at $108.11. Approximately 185,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 233,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.93.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 374.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 217,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 37,373 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

