CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $185,070.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, LATOKEN and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00038879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00280434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016305 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00027400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.88 or 0.01933526 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Coinsuper, RightBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

