Analysts Set Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Price Target at $45.25

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $853.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.25 and a beta of 0.74. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.74 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 1.75%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $14,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 144,912.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 33.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after acquiring an additional 206,591 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 45.3% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 101,569 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,682,000 after acquiring an additional 56,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.