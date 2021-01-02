Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives $39.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUAN. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,914,809.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,402,178.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,454 shares of company stock worth $13,402,173 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

NUAN stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.90, a PEG ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

