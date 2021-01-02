New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $11.54 Average PT from Analysts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CSFB lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $295.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.45 million. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

