LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading 1.4% Higher

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT) shares traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17,900.00 and last traded at $17,800.00. 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17,550.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $356 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17,427.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17,487.04.

LICT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LICT)

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including Internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines (DSL), fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other related services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.