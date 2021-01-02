ADLER Real Estate AG (ADL.F) (ETR:ADL) Trading 1.3% Higher

ADLER Real Estate AG (ADL.F) (ETR:ADL)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €12.96 ($15.25) and last traded at €12.96 ($15.25). 8,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.80 ($15.06).

The stock has a market cap of $920.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.17.

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in Â- or on the outskirts of Â- large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

