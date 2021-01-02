S&T AG (SANT.F) (ETR:SANT) Trading 2% Higher

S&T AG (SANT.F) (ETR:SANT) shares traded up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €19.30 ($22.71) and last traded at €19.30 ($22.71). 250,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 233,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.93 ($22.27).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of S&T AG (SANT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on shares of S&T AG (SANT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of S&T AG (SANT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.03.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The IT Services segment develops, implements, and markets hardware and software-based solutions, and information technology services.

