Yosen Group (OTCMKTS:YOSN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Yosen Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOSN) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 1,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

About Yosen Group (OTCMKTS:YOSN)

DBUB Group, Inc operates as a blank check company. It intends to open, manage and operate upscale restaurants and licensing its restaurants to restaurant operators. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

