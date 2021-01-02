Keep4r (KP4R) Price Tops $9.05 on Exchanges

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Keep4r token can now be bought for approximately $9.05 or 0.00029441 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep4r has a market cap of $644,254.96 and approximately $84,759.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Keep4r has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00029599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00124015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.00535838 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00149111 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00286666 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00047414 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,161 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars.

