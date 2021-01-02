Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Receives $85.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Onex from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Onex from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Onex from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Onex alerts:

OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.16. Onex has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.