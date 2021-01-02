Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives $205.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of ASHTY opened at $189.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.79. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $193.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

