Analysts Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Price Target at $7.33

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 131.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.89. REV Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $12.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 2.82.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

