Brokerages Set Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Price Target at $17.31

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIVB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 169.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 140,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

