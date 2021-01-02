Brokerages Set Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Price Target at $17.31

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.31.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CIVB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $24.32.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 169.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 140,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.
