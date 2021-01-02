Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Declares None Dividend of $1.00

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) announced a None dividend on Friday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ORI opened at $19.71 on Friday. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at $376,789.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,694 shares of company stock worth $62,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORI shares. TheStreet raised Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Old Republic International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

