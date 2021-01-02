Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $19.06 million and approximately $149,459.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00038878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00280244 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00027459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.75 or 0.01942914 BTC.

About Dragonchain

DRGN is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,997,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

