Dragonchain (DRGN) Market Capitalization Reaches $19.06 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $19.06 million and $149,459.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00038878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.79 or 0.00280244 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00027459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.75 or 0.01942914 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,997,646 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

