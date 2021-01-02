Sushi 24-Hour Volume Hits $523.80 Million (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Sushi token can now be purchased for about $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on major exchanges. Sushi has a total market capitalization of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sushi has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00029584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00124018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.25 or 0.00536564 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00149115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00287964 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00018409 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. The official website for Sushi is sushiswap.org

Sushi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using U.S. dollars.

