The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE:WMB opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 182.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

